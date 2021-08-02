Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €81.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €66.85 ($78.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.46. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

