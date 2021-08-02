Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $516,778.02 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $516,778.02 and $292,578.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $110.56 or 0.00278983 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

