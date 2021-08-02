Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Update

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,338. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

