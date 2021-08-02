Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

