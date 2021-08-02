Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $480,054.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,649.26 or 1.00110185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00846144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

