WaykiChain (WICC) Hits One Day Volume of $3.07 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

