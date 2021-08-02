WazirX Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $339.13 million and $27.73 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.