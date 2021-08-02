WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of WD-40 worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $242.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

