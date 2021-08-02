WD Rutherford LLC Sells 590 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Roku by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,469 shares of company stock valued at $115,990,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.94. 135,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,904. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 549.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

