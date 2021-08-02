Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Down 8.7%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $116.00. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Webco Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

