Webflix Token (WFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $32,655.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

