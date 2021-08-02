Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,835,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 1,454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,357.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEBJF. started coverage on Webjet in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webjet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webjet in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Webjet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. Webjet has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

