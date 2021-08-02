WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WebSafety stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26. WebSafety has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
WebSafety Company Profile
