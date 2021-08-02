WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WebSafety stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26. WebSafety has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

