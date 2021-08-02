Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,952,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.