Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.