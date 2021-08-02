Wedbush Comments on Ares Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.