Wedbush Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

