Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

AX stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.