Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $77.47 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

