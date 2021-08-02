Wedbush Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.43.

Shares of ADP opened at $209.63 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

