Wedbush Weighs in on Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:BZH opened at $18.26 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,668,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

