Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $27,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $145,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

