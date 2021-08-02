Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/17/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

7/15/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

