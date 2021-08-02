Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eXp World (EXPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI):

7/26/2021 – eXp World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

7/21/2021 – eXp World is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – eXp World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

7/14/2021 – eXp World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

7/7/2021 – eXp World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,485,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,390. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

