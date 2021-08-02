Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

7/30/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

7/26/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

7/14/2021 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

6/16/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/15/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Auto Trader Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/9/2021 – Auto Trader Group is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 43,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

