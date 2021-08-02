Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PACCAR (PCAR)

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/14/2021 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

PCAR opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.