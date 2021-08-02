Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-led increasing work-from-home trend. Further rebound in the automotive market remains major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line. Also, robust Embedded Processing segment is contributing well. Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. The company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain major headwinds. Further, leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Also, intensifying market competition poses risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

