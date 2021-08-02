Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PayPoint (PYPTF)

PayPoint (OTCMKTS: PYPTF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – PayPoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – PayPoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – PayPoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – PayPoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – PayPoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – PayPoint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – PayPoint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM's, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. "

OTCMKTS:PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.21. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

