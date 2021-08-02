Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genius Sports (GENI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/28/2021 – Genius Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/21/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

7/20/2021 – Genius Sports was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

6/28/2021 – Genius Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

6/14/2021 – Genius Sports had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Genius Sports is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $17.12 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $11,998,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,241,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

