Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG):
- 7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/8/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/7/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – Koninklijke Philips had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/28/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”
- 6/21/2021 – Koninklijke Philips was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE PHG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
