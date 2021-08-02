Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,061. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

