Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

