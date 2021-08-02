Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 6.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $82,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267,543. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.