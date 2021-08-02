Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,170,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 50,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.79. 23,915,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,431,547. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 2,523,225 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

