Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 81,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

