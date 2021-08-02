Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

WERN stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

