WesBanco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

