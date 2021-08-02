West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $71.67. 353,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,721% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

