West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $411.73 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 20.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

