Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

WABC stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

