Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of WABC opened at $55.55 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

