Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Western Midstream Partners worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

