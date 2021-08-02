Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WES opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

