Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 11515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.
In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
