Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $85.29, with a volume of 11515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.