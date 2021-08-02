Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $3.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,354.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 636,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

