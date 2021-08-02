Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 94,059 shares.The stock last traded at $27.08 and had previously closed at $26.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

