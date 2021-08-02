Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) recently:

7/27/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/21/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

7/9/2021 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

