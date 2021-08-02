Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 55.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $17.92 on Monday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

