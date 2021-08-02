WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $9.30 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00023620 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $58.33 million and $1.17 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.