Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16.

About Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

